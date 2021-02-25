These Slimming Joggers With Pockets Come in Tons of Fun Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are joggers the most comfortable pants ever created? That may be up for debate, but you have to admit they’re somewhere near the top of the list! Joggers are ultra-flattering sweats that we wish we could wear 24/7, and that’s because they’re not as baggy as other bottoms on the market. They can even make you look slimmer if you find the right pair!

Luckily for all of Us, we just struck loungewear gold. This flattering pair of joggers on Amazon is comfortable, affordable and available in every color that you can think of. Needless to say, shoppers are completely obsessed!

Get the esstive Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.



The reviews are in, and these joggers are a major hit. Reviewers all across the country can’t get over how comfortable these sweats are, and adore their sleek silhouette. They have a mid-rise waist with an elastic waistband, are slim through the pant legs and cuff off at the ankles. There are slip pockets on the hips, which is always a major plus — and the material they’re made from is soft and sumptuous.

Shoppers also report that the cotton fabric provides just the right amount of coziness and warmth. They’re great sweats to have on hand as we slide into the spring season after an endless winter. As variety is the spice of life, it’s only fitting that these joggers come in every shade you could ever want! The options are endless, and we won’t judge if you pick up two (or three!) pairs. Hey, a gal needs options!

Get the esstive Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you do end up buying more than one hue, you’re truly not alone. So many reviewers became repeat customers after their first order arrived, so you know they’re legit. If you’re a major jogger devotee, it may be time to introduce yourself to this pair from esstive. What’s not to love?

See it: Get the esstive Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from esstive and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!