



There is a very good chance that we’ve heard of this Estée Lauder serum. It’s practically famous — a superstar of skincare. We may have even debated trying it out for ourselves once, or a few dozen times. But maybe we couldn’t commit at the time or took the hype with a grain of salt. Need some more convincing? That will be no problem at all, because this serum is the real deal.

The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II serum is an absolute favorite of skincare and self-care lovers alike (though most of us tend to be both). Hardly anyone can believe the results they’ve seen from this product, and even we’re not completely positive there’s no magic of pixie dust involved.

One skincare lover called this serum “beauty luminosity in a bottle,” saying that it took 10 years off their face in only two weeks. Another said it had the power to “slow down the clock,” not only seemingly reversing aging at the time of application, but stopping it in its tracks. One shopper said they’ve already bought more than five bottles, having been convinced over and over again of its anti-aging and healing benefits. Many others also raved about how it’s the perfect gift, so if we’re wondering what to get someone who doesn’t like anything, we can stop the search right here.

This serum was designed to deliver a “powerful nighttime renewal” for our skin. All we need to do is apply it and sleep, though it might be hard to fall asleep when we’re so excited about looking in the mirror in the morning! It claims to bring out our skin’s radiance while “intensely” hydrating to give us a more youthful appearance (and mood)!

This serum uses Estée Lauder’s ChronoluxCB Technology, which is said to take our skin’s natural reparative process and maximize it for even more impressive anti-aging benefits. This may mean a noticeable reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as a gorgeous, glowing and hydrated complexion.

To encourage this hydration is “nature’s moisture magnet,” hyaluronic acid. Other key ingredients include caffeine, vitamin E and squalene oil, which, when working together, may soothe inflammation, repair damage, fade redness and further moisturize our skin. While caffeine is often viewed as having negative effects in drink form, it’s actually a beloved skincare ingredient!

To use this serum, we start off by cleansing our face at the end of the day, removing any remaining makeup, dirt or dust. We also like to view this as washing the day’s stresses away. Pat dry and don’t forget the toner! Then we can apply this serum to our face and neck. One recommended method is to place a drop on each of our fingertips of one hand, touch our hands lightly together and then use our fingertips to gently massage the serum in outward and upward motions to discourage sagging. The product absorbs quickly and easily, so feel free to save this until right before bed!

Wondering if the Advanced Night Repair serum is meant for our specific skin type? The answer is yes. Anyone with oily, dry, combo, normal, sensitive, acne-prone or mature skin may benefit from this treatment. It’s both dermatologist tested and ophthalmologist tested, so we can trust that our skin’s health is in good hands.

This serum is oil-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. This means that it claims to not clog our pores or cause acne, or any other reaction that wouldn’t put a smile on our face. We only want good reactions, a.k.a. an increase in smoothness and a decrease in damage!

Estée Lauder is internationally known for its “innovative” and “effective” products, but this serum is always at the top of skincare secrets lists. We don’t want it to be a secret; we want everyone to try this out for themselves. After all, Estée Lauder herself founded her company with the belief that “every woman can be beautiful.” Every woman is beautiful, but sometimes we need a little help bringing out that beauty and letting it shine!

Of course, everyone can use this serum, woman or not, so let the whole family enjoy! Just make sure everyone has their own bottle or there could be a scuffle.

