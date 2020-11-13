Just Dropped! This ‘Be Kind’ Lounge Set Spreads the Positive Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It’s been a long week. Actually, every week in 2020 has felt longer than usual! Regardless, when we start feeling worn out and tired, self-care becomes our foremost priority. When we’re not doing a face mask or enjoying a glass of wine, we like to indulge in some retail therapy to turn our frowns upside down.

Considering that we’re in the thick of fall, some cozy new loungewear is in the cards for Us. First up: This matching two-piece set from ETCYY that just dropped on Amazon!

What we love most about this set, aside from how unbelievably soft it looks, are the positive vibes it radiates! The simple reminder to “be kind” is printed in a beautiful graphic design on the sweatshirt top, and it truly doesn’t get more optimistic than that. The world could truly use that reminder, and this lounge set fits perfectly with the energy we’re looking to channel right now.

When it comes to the design of this two-piece set, it’s straightforward and supremely comfortable. The bottoms are your typical jogger-style pants — they’re high-waisted and have an adjustable drawstring in the waistband. They cuff at the ankles, fit fairly loose in the legs and have two pockets for convenience. The matching top can be tucked in or worn out, depending on your preference.

There are no fashion rules! You have our permission to wear this set anywhere. It may not be great for a Zoom call with your boss, but it’s the ideal work-from-home uniform that you can wear when the cameras are off. You can wear it to sleep as a pajama set, and even rock it outside with a denim jacket and some fresh white kicks! Trust Us: You won’t want to take this set off.

