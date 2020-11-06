This Turtleneck Sweater Dress Is the Definition of Minimalist Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fashion, we all have different tastes. While some trendy shoppers tend to embrace being called extra, others like to keep it relatively tame — opting for staple pieces in timeless silhouettes. In fact, we’ve seen a rise in the minimalist style over the past few years. The simplicity is a welcome addition to our closets, and it’s led to the purchase of so many sophisticated garments.

Dresses like this beauty from Rocorose are the perfect example of understated and chic fashion. Yes, it’s a basic dress — but it’s also an instant classic and the ideal foundation of any fall or winter ensemble.

Get the Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.



This dress is made from a stretchy knit material, and it’s just as comfortable as an oversized sweater. It’s snug and intended to be form-fitting, but it reportedly doesn’t feel too tight thanks to the soft material. If you’re not feeling particularly confident these days, you can easily throw shapewear underneath this dress to smooth you out. But fret not, because anyone can look great in this dress — Spanx or not!

This is a midi-length frock that reaches about halfway past the knee, depending on your height and body type. The sleeves are extra long and extend past the wrists, and the cherry on top is the cozy turtleneck neckline that will keep you warm and cozy.

Get the Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Good news: This dress will look elegant teamed with any type of jacket, be it a moto moment or a winter coat. While there are so many fabulous features, the turtleneck immediately elevates it to the fall fashion hall of fame. This dress has sleek style completely nailed, and we’re obsessed!

See it: Get the Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Rocorose and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!