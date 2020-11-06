This Belted Maxi Dress Shows Just Enough Skin for the Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing dresses in the fall is easier than you may think. Although it’s chillier outside, we can still find frocks that fit the season — and most importantly, keep Us warm. It’s all about looking for long sleeves and appropriate lengths when shopping for dresses during this time of year, and we just found one of our new favorites!

This dress from Qearal hits all the marks in terms of cold-weather style. Best of all, it’s a substantial garment that still leaves some room to show off a little skin!

Get the Qearal Women’s Fall Short 3/4 Sleeve Belted Dress for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is long and incredibly comfortable to wear. It’s not skintight, but there’s a belt that cinches the waist and creates a flattering figure. If you want to glam it up a little, you can axe the belt that it comes with and opt for a sleek leather one instead! Either way, it’s bound to be a strong addition to your date night rotation.

The slit is created due to the wrap-style of the skirt. The two layers overlap and drape down, and how much leg is visible depends on your pose. This is the standout detail, as the rest of the dress is fairly straightforward. The top features long sleeves that are 3/4 length, and it’s rounded off with a basic boatneck neckline. This allows the slit to truly shine, which any fashion fan can surely appreciate.

This dress is available in 14 fabulous colors and prints. In terms of style, you can score it in the 3/4 length (which we strongly suggest for fall), or the short-sleeve length if you’re trying to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe! The solid shades and popping patterns are equally gorgeous, so whichever option you select is a perfect pick!

