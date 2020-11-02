Find Out Why Wearing These Sneakers Is Like Walking on Clouds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We just hit the sneaker jackpot! We’ve already found plenty of winners out there (and our shoe racks are practically overflowing as a result), but this pair may be one of the best options yet. If you suffer from foot pain, pay close attention — this one’s for you.

These sneakers from Slow Man are truly outstanding. They have a thick sole in the heel area which provides incredible arch support, and they also come equipped with a sock built in — immediately upping their comfort level!

Get the Slow Man Women’s Walking Shoes Sock Sneakers for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are a serious favorite of Amazon shoppers around the globe. They currently have over 40,000 reviews, including countless five-star ratings — which certainly piqued our interest during a browsing session. Those who have already picked up a pair of these sneakers claim they’re super lightweight and ideal for all-day wear. Thanks to their sleek, supportive design, one shopper even compared them to walking on clouds. Dreams come true!

Reviewers are comparing these sneakers to popular, expensive pairs that run upwards of $150 — but these are so affordable. Between the price tag and positive feedback, this may be the deal of the season!

The built-in sock are one of our favorite qualities of these sneakers. The styles vary, but some feature a durable mesh material and a higher sock line, while others have a sportier look. Each of the sneakers is available in a slip-on style with adjustable laces that aren’t fussy or difficult to use.

These sneakers could become your new go-to pair of shoes for casual, low-key days. If you aren’t doing a high-intensity activity, they can even become a workout essential. They aren’t intended for running, but you can definitely wear them out for walks or bike rides. They’re a sneaker you can count on, and that’s exactly why we’re so ready to scoop them up!

