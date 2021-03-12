Spring Cleaning! 3 Types of Vacuums to Help Keep Your Home Spotless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we can’t say that tidying our home is our absolute favorite thing in the world, spring cleaning always feels so exciting. We organize our loose belongings, we scrub down stained countertops, we dust those hard-to-reach spots and we vacuum until we’re positive we can go barefoot without incident — or find any creepy crawlies hiding under our furniture.

It’s a lot of work though, and we still tend to miss spots, especially those that aren’t directly on the ground. What about your keyboard or the shelves in your closet? Or how about your car? You want to make sure you have a vacuum — or vacuums — that keep things quick and easy. That’s why it’s the perfect timing for Eufy’s smart vacuum cleaners to be launching on LifeToGo. Whether you need something handheld, something full-sized or one that can clean without your help, these vacuums will “take the guesswork out of the dirty work.” We’ll tell you about them below — and don’t forget that you can save 10% on all of them with code 2021HEALTH for a limited time!

Eufy RoboVac HomeVac H11

It’s like a dustbuster, but even more streamlined and efficient. This sleek, handheld vacuum will really help you reach those tougher spots, like couch crevices or tall shelves. It’s portable too, so it’s a great choice for your car — and you can simply recharge it via USB. The best part is how easy it is to store. Grab it in white or blue!

Get the Eufy RoboVac HomeVac H11 (originally $55) for just $50 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

Eufy HomeVac S11

This is more of your typical full vacuum…but it’s also clearly in a league of its own. Say goodbye to clunky designs and say hello to this lightweight, easy-to-maneuver beauty. Created to work on both carpet and hard floor, this cordless stick-vacuum cleaner is all about deep cleans. You can even detach the top to use it as a handheld!

Get the Eufy HomeVac S11 (originally $200) for just $180 at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

Eufy RoboVac 35C

Robot vacuums. Best invention ever, or what? You can control this one on your phone, but for the most part, you can just leave it to do its thing. It’s thin enough to fit under most furniture, it can handle itself on hard floor and medium-pile carpets and you can even set boundary strips so it only cleans the areas you want it to!

Get the Eufy RoboVac 35C (originally $300) for just $270 at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

Need more top tech for your home? See more here and check everything else out at LifeToGo here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!