Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s dress-buying season! One of our absolute favorite times of the year. We’re ready to shed our heavy layers and feel the warm breeze on our skin once more — and we’re definitely ready to feel chic and beautiful in some gorgeous, flattering styles. The top brand to shop when it comes to life-changing dresses? Diane von Furstenberg, of course!

DVF is particularly famous for its wrap dresses. These wrap dresses are not only stunning and of the highest quality, but they’re universally flattering and will have you feeling like a million bucks even on your off days. Maybe they’ll even eliminate off days altogether. The only setback? These are designer dresses, so the prices can sometimes soar out of our budget’s atmosphere. That’s why we are all about this sale!

Ready to save hundreds of dollars on the wrap dress of your dreams? We’ve picked out five with sizes currently in stock in the sale section, but act fast, because many dresses are nearly sold out already!

Angelina Velvet Burnout Wrap Dress

This dress is a show-stopper. It immediately caught our attention. It’s unique and yet so versatile. It’s fun, it’s professional, it’s pretty and it belongs on our body right now!

Get the Angelina Velvet Burnout Wrap Dress (originally $468) for just $187 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Tracy Ribbed Knit Midi Wrap Dress

The plaid design of this knit dress says casual, but the overall design and sleek silhouette definitely scream elegance. The tie at the waist is really the icing on the cake!

Get the Tracy Ribbed Knit Midi Wrap Dress (originally $498) for just $299 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Jimena Viscose Crepe De Chine Mini Wrap Dress

This smooth mini dress has some wonderful movement to it and a ton of charm. Make sure to look up close to see that the print is actually little guitars. Absolutely adorable!

Get the Jimena Viscose Crepe De Chine Mini Wrap Dress (originally $48) for just $179 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Jada Ruffled Chiffon Faux-Wrap Gown

Going to a wedding or another fancy occasion with a dress code? This airy, silk. faux-wrap gown is a lovely pick with its floral design, ruffles and lace detail at the torso!

Get the Jada Ruffled Chiffon Faux-Wrap Gown (originally $798) for just $319 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Katherine Velvet Burnout Wrap Dress

With puffed-up short sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a design that’s completely twirl-worthy, we’re so excited that this dress is now available under $200!

Get the Katherine Velvet Burnout Wrap Dress (originally $498) for just $199 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Want to see more? Shop all sale dresses here and explore the rest of the sale selection at DVF here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!