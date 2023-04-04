Recreate Eva Mendes’ $695 White Dress Moment With This Piece for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brightening things up! While we’ve mainly been wearing deep, dark colors like black, navy, charcoal and burgundy, the spring sun is now calling for some lighter shades. Baby blue, lilac purple — and finally, we can start wearing white again!

While we think the “no white after Labor Day” rule is a bit antiquated, it’s true that we tend to steer away from the color during the colder months of the year, at least most of the time. Sunny blue skies, however, yearn for it — and we knew we wanted to rock our own pretty white dress ASAP after seeing Eva Mendes wearing one!

Mendes recently posted a couple of photos of herself on Instagram wearing a Aje midi dress. The dress was white with ruching, a square halter neckline and a side slit. Unfortunately, it’s also $695 (and practically sold out) — but you can check it out here. So gorgeous, but not very attainable! So how about we channel Mendes’ look for less?

We searched Amazon and eventually found this Pink Queen dress, which is similar to Mendes’ in multiple ways — but under $30. It’s sleeveless with a midi length, a square neckline, flattering ruching and a high slit in the skirt. And yes, it comes in white! It adds on a cute cutout too!

Get the Pink Queen Ruched Cutout Midi Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like this Pink Queen dress but want a slightly different vibe? Hoping for that halter neckline? We couldn’t help ourselves — we’ve picked out seven other dresses that reminded us of Mendes’ as well. Shop below from Amazon and beyond!

