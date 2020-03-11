Finally, a Wireless Bra Made to Actually Fit and Flatter Your Body

Sometimes we have to wonder — have bra designers ever actually tried wearing a bra before? Because so many of them are just horrifically uncomfortable, and we can’t understand the thought and process that went into their design. Bras, especially everyday bras, aren’t just about looks. We’ll take something cute over something plain and boring any day — but we need it to actually feel good!

One of the biggest issues we all face with bras is underwire that pokes and prods. That’s why wireless bras are so appealing. But sadly, they often don’t quite get it right either. They have trouble maintaining any sort of shape or structure — yet again not considering the actual shape of a body. This DEFY bra though? It looks like someone finally got it right!

Get the Evelyn & Bobbie DEFY All Day Comfort Wireless Bra for just $68 at Nordstrom!

When Evelyn & Bobbie designed this bra, the brand clearly did its research. The reviews don’t lie! They’re all three stars and up, with a vast majority perched high at the full five. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect bra for basically any occasion” and that it’s “the best purchase [they] have made in a long time.” The fabric is so “weightless” and “buttery soft” that they “literally forget” they’re even wearing a bra when they have it on. We can see why they’re calling it a “miracle bra.”

This DEFY bra has an expert ergonomic design made to “mimic your anatomy,” therefore reducing shoulder and under-bust pain while smoothing out your upper back. The microfiber fabric feels like a second skin and the bonded seams make everything invisible under even super tight clothing!

Get the Evelyn & Bobbie DEFY All Day Comfort Wireless Bra for just $68 at Nordstrom!

This bra also features a patented EB Core sling to add significant support, even without any wires. Everything stays in place throughout the day, never riding or rolling up, but still providing a pain-free lift. The thick straps will never loosen either. It’s like sports bra-level support without the flattening effect — just a very flattering one!

This bra is comfy from the start, but you might notice it fits a little snug at first try-on. That’s normal! It’s made to stretch and perfectly mold to your body within two wears max so you’ll have the coziest fit ever. Not sure about your letter size? Scroll down below the photos on Nordstrom to see a very specific and helpful guide. Then you can choose out of three colors — but be quick, because sizes are selling fast. Thankfully there are still plenty left of our fave, the gorgeous blue Lagoon (for now). We might have to pick up a few, because once we put this bra on, we’re not sure we’ll ever be able to switch back to our old ones!

Get the Evelyn & Bobbie DEFY All Day Comfort Wireless Bra for just $68 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Evelyn & Bobbie here and other lingerie available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!