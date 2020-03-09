Know how when sleepiness starts to wash over you, you absolutely cannot wait to plop onto your bed and envelop yourself in the warmth of your blankets? It’s the best feeling around. Going to sleep is a much easier task than waking up, however, so what we really need is a way to recreate some of that cozy feeling first thing in the morning — and throughout the day too!

The smartest way to start is from the ground up, and we all know what that means: shoes. Walking around in comfortable shoes means your entire body has a cushiony base to rest on, even when it’s moving around. The best shoes for the job? Slippers, obviously. You can’t wear slippers everywhere though. Or can you?

Who says you can’t? Certainly not UGG. The fan-favorite brand isn’t about limitations or restrictions. It’s all about bringing comfort to every day, every hour, every minute of your life — in cute styles too! These moccasin slippers are totally adorable (and come in so many colors), and you’ll never have to take them off, because they’re made to be worn everywhere. Even in the rain!

That’s right — these UGGs have a water-resistant suede upper and a textured EVA outsole, making them “remarkably durable” and able to be worn from couch to concrete. Over 1,000 shoppers are “totally obsessed” with them, with nearly 900 five-star reviews, some even calling them “life-changing.” They assure that they are “well worth the cost” and that you seriously “can’t go wrong” with them. They’re “always a winner” as a gift pick too! One shopper said it feels like they have “light, fluffy pillows” encasing their feet while wearing them, while another mentioned how they’re an all-year go-to. They “bought them in preparation for winter,” but soon realized that they are “totally comfortable in the heat of summer” too!

These moccasins are UGGs, so you know the inside is just as perfect as the outside. These shoes are lined with a plush genuine shearling or UGGpure wool, and are made to start off a little snug — but stretch and conform to your foot with wear so you have a customized fit. If you usually wear a half size, don’t worry about the lack of options for you. Just order half a size up and you’ll be good to go!

These Ansley slippers are currently available in seven colors, from more muted tones like Chestnut and Light Grey to a gorgeous pop like Ribbon Red. As the reviewers say, “UGG makes the best slippers,” so we won’t be thrown off if you want to get more than one pair. In fact, we encourage it! Who doesn’t want a little more comfort in their daily life?

