Everlane’s New Activewear Collection Will Get You Excited to Work Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new you? There have been published studies that most people will abandon their New Year’s resolutions by mid-January, and it makes sense. If that sounds like you, don’t stress — because we’re right there with you. Some of Us actually haven’t even started making our 2012 exercise plans a reality!

In an effort to procrastinate just a little bit longer and score some cute clothes in the process, we’re picking up new workout gear to spark the motivation! Everlane’s just-dropped collection of activewear couldn’t have come at a better time — these pieces are made from high-quality fabrics, they’re supremely comfortable and they’re affordable compared to other popular workout brands. Check out their selection below, and get ready to nail fitness fashion!

These Compression Bike Shorts

These shorts are ideal for anyone who loves to bike or cycle, but they’re also excellent pants to wear on casual days once the weather gets warmer. The bike shorts trend is still going strong, and we can get behind any fad that brings this much comfort into our closets.

Get The Perform Bike Short with free shipping for $38, available from Everlane!

This Simple Supportive Bra

Sports bras are increasingly more pleasant to wear than their wire-covered counterparts. This option has thick tank top straps that are supportive and won’t dig into your shoulders, plus a waistband on the bottom that helps keep you secure while working out.

Get The Perform Bra with free shipping for $32, available from Everlane!

These Standard High-Waisted Leggings

These are the gold standard for great workout leggings. They’re high-waisted and have a thick waistband that provides plenty of tummy control and support during your workouts. Shoppers compare the material to Lululemon leggings — but luckily, they cost half the price.

Get The Perform Legging with free shipping for $58, available from Everlane!

These Pocket High-Waisted Leggings

These leggings are comprised of the same sturdy material as the regular Perform Legging, but these are stitched to include pockets! You will receive two deep pockets on each side of the legs that can easily fit your phone, or even a small wallet. These leggings are a solid choice for working out or to use as casual pants while running errands!

Get The Perform Pocket Legging with free shipping for $58, available from Everlane!

This Straightforward Workout Tank

This tank top is the ultimate complement to either one of the leggings we mentioned above. It’s meant to fit on the skintight side to improve your workout performance. Scoop up a top that matches a pair of leggings from the same collection, or mix and match for a chic contrast. Some shoppers say to order a size up if you’re after a looser fit, so keep that in mind before you check out!

Get The Perform Tank with free shipping for $38, available from Everlane!

This Full-Length Tank Top Unitard

This unitard is a sleek all-in-one look optimal for any yoga enthusiast. You can count on feeling at ease throughout your entire session when you’re wearing this! If leggings constantly shifting down during a workout is a pet peeve of yours, this unitard was made for you.

Get The Perform Unitard with free shipping for $88, available from Everlane!

Want to see more? Check out the full activewear collection and shop all of the ethically-sourced clothing, shoes and accessories available from Everlane!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!