Every Single Pair of Everlane’s Bestselling Jeans Is Just $50 — This Week Only!

In response to the global health crisis, companies around the world are being extra mindful in this complicated time. To help make things a bit easier and more affordable for everyone, some of our favorite retailers are taking it upon themselves to dole out extra discounts on items we all know and love.

Nordstrom is giving Us an extra 25% off on practically all of their merchandise (La Mer included — seriously!), and Everlane is also offering a new discount on their bestselling pieces every week. Every Monday you can find a different offer up on their online shop. This week, their beloved denim is on sale for just $50 a pair! Snatch up these classic styles for this unprecedented markdown while you still can! Check out our top picks below, and shop Everlane’s entire denim collection here!

These Classic Straight Leg Jeans

You can truly never go wrong with a classic pair of high-waisted straight leg blue jeans. They’re a summer dream!

Get The Cheeky Straight Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $50, available from Everlane!

These High-Rise Cigarette Jeans

This straight leg jean is extra high-waisted and cut in a traditional Parisian style. They’re super chic and will go with practically any top!

Get The Super-Straight Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $50, available from Everlane!

These Stretch Bootcut Jeans

We are living for these stretchy bootcut jeans. The slight flare-leg style is all the rage right now, and what better way to jump on the trend than with this perfect pair?

Get The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut (originally $78) on sale for just $50, available from Everlane!

These Cropped Bootcut Jeans

This pair of cropped bootcut jeans is equally as adorable as the full-length leg version. We love the high waist and easy fit that’s supper flattering on any body type!

Get The Cheeky Bootcut Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $50, available from Everlane!

These Stretch Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are a go-to. This pair has plenty of comfy stretch to ensure that they will never sag or lose their shape!

Get the Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny (originally $68) on sale for just $50, available from Everlane!

Looking for a different style? Check out all of the bestselling denim that’s up for grabs for just $50 from Everlane here!

