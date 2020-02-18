This Sustainable Cotton Jacket Is an Effortless Outfit-Maker for Spring

With warmer weather already showing its face here and there, we know springtime is bound to appear in full force sooner rather than later. Excuse Us for a second while we shoot off our confetti cannons! Okay, now that that’s over with…wait. Maybe we’re celebrating a little too soon. When we think of our in-between weather wardrobe, our mind draws a blank. That’s because it doesn’t yet exist!

Before we start to stress about running out of time, we just need to remember one thing: the existence of Everlane. There’s no need to book a multi-mall, panic-ridden shopping extravaganza just yet. By grabbing ourselves just a few (or a whole bunch of) essentials from Everlane, we can be set for the season. The first pick you need for your closet? This cotton jacket!

Get The Cotton Quilted Jacket (traditional retail: $155) for just $98 at Everlane!

For under $100, you can “feel like you’re wearing a blanket” while looking totally on trend, as one reviewer put it. Shoppers say this piece is “so cozy and chic” as well as “wonderfully soft,” and they could tell immediately that it was “extremely well made.” It’s a “true classic,” with both colors being “very versatile” and even “effortless.” As one shopper said, this is their “new grab-and-go item that elevates [their] look” without even a second thought!

This collarless jacket has a vertically-quilted shell that’s made of 100% cotton. Same goes for the lining! This cotton will keep you warm when the chill starts to hit, but it’s very lightweight and breathable, so it won’t leave you feeling like layering was ever a bad choice. With a jacket this cute, you want to keep it on to complete your look, after all. That’s why this piece was created to be cozy for outside weather and cool enough for indoor styling!

Get The Cotton Quilted Jacket (traditional retail: $155) for just $98 at Everlane!

This jacket is slightly oversized with a subtle high-low hem that reaches to the mid-thigh. Every detail about it is noteworthy — from the craftwork-inspired stitching, to the buttons, to the big front patch pockets. While what we can see is flawless, there’s one more feature that you’ll be thrilled to know: This coat has a 100% recycled poly filling! Everlane’s commitment to eco-friendly pieces remains one of our favorite things about the brand.

This jacket, which can be machine washed and tumbled dry, is available in both Clover, clearly inspired by lush greenery, and Canvas, an off-white neutral you can pair with anything else in your closet. Just throw either on to turn any drab outfit into a fab, Instagrammable ensemble!

While the traditional retail price of this jacket soars up, up and away, Everlane is forever fair and transparent about its pricing, bringing this piece in at just $98. Not bad at all for something we’ll wear all the time — and for years to come!

Get The Cotton Quilted Jacket (traditional retail: $155) for just $98 at Everlane!

Not your style? Check out more outerwear here and other Everlane bestsellers here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!