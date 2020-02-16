Get These Bestselling Everlane Shoes Before They’re Gone Forever

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end — even in the fashion industry. Though we’ve fallen in love with countless pieces over the years, many of them unfortunately get discontinued and enter the illustrious clothing vault to make way for new products and trends.

Right now, Everlane is seriously cleaning house. The popular sustainable brand is taking a bunch of their most beloved styles and getting rid of them for good. Though we’re sad to see our most cherished styles go, we’re pumped for what the future can bring!

Another thing that we’re excited about is the sale prices that all of these fan-favorite products have been marked down to! We need to get our hands on everything we’re going to miss most before they sell out — especially the shoes! We singled out our three favorite and bestselling pairs for your shopping pleasure. Choose one of them or get them all before they’re gone forever!

These Adorable Pointed Booties

We know that you’ll instantly feel like the ultimate boss in this pair of pointed-toe booties. They have a sleek design and look perfect with virtually any ensemble. They give you a slight lift thanks to the stacked 1 1/2-inch heel, and zip up on the inside of the ankle. They also have a tab on the back of the heel so you can put them on and take them off easily.

Get The Boss Bootie (originally $215) on sale for just $76 at Everlane — while supplies last!

These Comfy All-Day Heels

These heels might be one of the most comfortable pairs that you’ll ever know, and we’re heartbroken to see them get locked up in the Everlane style safe forever! The heel measures nearly 3-inches tall, and they come outfitted with an elastic at the back to ensure a snug fit. We also love the slightly square toe that is totally retro!

Get The Day High Heel (originally $145) on sale for just $58 at Everlane — while supplies last!

These OG Loafers

These are the shoes that started it all for Everlane. They are the bestselling and classic loafers that worshippers of the brand have come to adore. They truly feel as incredible as they look. These shoes are a must-have item in anyone’s wardrobe. The outfit possibilities are endless, and we suggest you get your hands on a pair before time runs out!

Get The Modern Loafer (originally $168) on sale for just $90 at Everlane — while supplies last!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the soon-to-be discontinued products from Everlane, and shop their entire women’s garment and accessories selection here!

