Keeping up with the latest trends is draining — not just in terms of our energy, but also our bank account! There’s something to be said about embracing the classics when it comes to fashion. Certain timeless pieces will never go out of style! We’re talking about structured blazers, leather tote bags, cozy cardigans, smart shirt dresses and tailored trousers.

Capsule collections are budget-friendly and eco-friendly. Why waste money and resources on clothing you’ll only wear for one season? Having a go-to arsenal of wardrobe essentials also makes dressing for the day so much easier!

Just dropped today, Everlane Editions is your one-stop shop for high-quality, lasting styles that you can wear on repeat. These chic closet staples will instantly elevate your everyday outfits. We believe that it’s worth it to invest in durable designs that will outlive the fickle fads. Below are five of our favorites from this brand-new collection from Everlane — shop these pieces before they sell out!

The City Stripe Draped Shirt Dress

Whether you’re on your way to your office or going out with the girls for happy hour, this sophisticated shirt dress will take you from point A to B in style. Featuring a cinching fabric belt, high-low hem, front chest pockets, cuffed button-up sleeves and center buttons, this draped dress is professional and polished.

$178.00 See It!

The Luxe Italian Leather Tote

Crafted with 100% real Italian leather, this large tote has enough room to fit all of your daily necessities — and more! Complete with an interior slip pocket and metal snap button closure, this spacious bag can easily hold your laptop, keys, phone, wallet and other belongings.

$275.00 See It!

The Tencel Oversized Blazer

This oversized blazer means business! Take this layering piece from the boardroom to the bar. This bestselling blazer has a menswear-inspired silhouette and, yes, real pockets! It’s a fashion must-have.

$178.00 See It!

The Way-High Drape Pant

Although these trousers are quite trendy, they’re also a classic cut. Made from a lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch, these drapey pants feature a high-rise waist, side pockets and wide-leg fit.

$128.00 See It!

The Ribbed Cropped Cardigan

Soft and stretchy, this ribbed cardigan is such a flattering layering piece! Hitting just at the belly button, this cropped cardigan pairs perfectly with high-waisted pants or a dress.

$130.00 See It!

