Sweat It Out in These Stylish Stretchy Leggings From Everlane

We’ve been on a lifelong quest to discover the perfect pair of workout leggings. Our dream design is flattering, functional and fashion-forward. Since we wear leggings in every situation from running errands to running on the treadmill, it’s important to find a style that can do it all. A high waist is a must, and bonus points if there are pockets included. Most of the yoga pants we’ve tried have let us down, but we’re still holding out hope.

Today’s our lucky day! After years of searching, we finally found leggings that check all our boxes — lightweight compression, sweat-wicking fabric and a flattering fit. Plus, there are pockets! We just hit the athleisure jackpot. Read on to shop the holy grail of leggings from Everlane.

Get The Perform Pocket Legging for just $68 at Everlane!

The Perform Pocket Legging is a new and improved take on Everlane’s bestselling leggings, made from the same premium performance material. These high-waisted pants feature leg-lengthening seams for a svelte silhouette and side pockets for extra storage on the go. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this popular style comes in black, charcoal, purple, blue and dark green. According to Everlane, these pants provide high coverage for low and moderate activity. Get a move on in these flexible leggings!

The reviews for the Perform Pocket Legging read like raves for a blockbuster movie — it’s a hit! “Compliments all week as I wore them,” one customer commented. “Great compression, gorgeous color, incredible value. A++.” Another shopper said, “Fav leggings. Nice high waist, smooth the bumps, machine washable and pockets. Fabric feels good. Great rich colors.” And this customer reported, “These are great leggings — they stay put, the pockets are nice and deep but are low profile so they blend right in to the other detailing, and the material is lightweight and soft. I also loved the shape they gave me!”

If you’re wondering how these leggings compare with similar styles on the market, check out this review: “I own 100 black leggings and these are the best,” declared one satisfied shopper. “They stay in place, thin but not see through, work for high aerobic activity but also comfortable enough for lounging. Basically the only pant I’ve worn in a year. I own the world’s supply of black leggings from every brand out there and these are the best.”

These Everlane leggings really are a versatile closet staple. Add an athletic top for a workout or neighborhood walk or throw on a slouchy sweatshirt and sneakers if you’re running errands. You don’t even need to bring a purse with you since these pants are equipped with pockets to store all your necessary belongings! See what all the hype is about with the Perform Pocket Leggings.

