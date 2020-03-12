You Need to Wear This 50% Off Leather Slingback on the 1st Day of Spring

Let’s see a show of hands. Who else is ready to ditch their winter boots and rain clogs for some cute flats, sandals and slingbacks? Oh, everyone? It’s just as we thought, and we are on precisely the same page. Our feet need to breathe a little. We want to feel the warmth of the sun and the green grass tickling our skin. We still want to keep things chic though, as always. Good thing we spotted the perfect footwear option before it totally sold out!

We wish we could fill our entire closet with Everlane shoes, and trust Us, we’re working on it. The fastest — and smartest —way to do so is by checking out the sale section. We don’t want to let a shoe disappear into the Abyss of Sellouts before we can grab it for ourselves! Luckily, there’s still time to nab this gorgeous slingback before it’s going, going, gone!

Get The Square Toe Slingback (originally $165) for just $83 at Everlane!

50% off? We’ve struck gold here, people! Or really, we’ve struck Black, Light Taupe, Burnt Orange and Light Grey, the four colors still available. These fan-favorite shoes have nearly 250 reviews and shoppers say they are “perfect for work and play.” They love the “classy and unique” look and are emphasizing how this shoe’s design demonstrates “elegance without losing the comfort.” They plan to wear them with everything, but not if we can beat them to it first!

These slingbacks are Italian all around. They have a 100% Italian leather upper and are even made right in Santa Maria a Monte, Italy. Their sizing is Italian too, so pay special attention to that. Order half a size up if your foot is wide, and add on an extra half size for sizes 8.5 to 11!

Get The Square Toe Slingback (originally $165) for just $83 at Everlane!

These shoes have a very smooth look throughout, with no visible topstitching or seams. The one thing you might notice if you look closely, however, is a tiny bit of goring toward the back of the strap, offering a better fit and an easier on-and-off. As for the shape of the shoe, it’s actually quite angular. It has a trendy square toe and a 1.5-inch circular heel. We may have not aced our way through high school math, but we know this geometric design definitely deserves an A+!

This leather slingback can be styled in so many ways. It’s ready to be paired with anything from distressed jeans to your favorite date-night dress, and it’s more than suitable for any office dress codes. We’re going to get practically endless use out of it, and we can’t wait for day number one!

Get The Square Toe Slingback (originally $165) for just $83 at Everlane!

Not your style? Check out more shoes here and the rest of Everlane’s sale section here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!