Last Chance! Get These Everyday Everlane Heels for Just $58

Everlane kicks their “Final Sale” section up a notch by declaring that once these styles are gone, they’re never coming back — like, ever! That’s why we pay close attention to all of these pieces and feel a responsibility to alert the fashionistas out there on what’s about to enter the vault. We’ve got your back, and we don’t want you to miss out on buying something major. That’s the case with this pretty pair of everyday heels. There’s no telling if Everlane will create a new option that looks remotely similar to these beauties, so if you seriously love them, it’s time to add to bag!

Get The Day High Heel (originally $145) on sale for prices starting at just $58, available from Everlane!

The Day heels streamline the classic form of a ballet flat to make it look more elevated — literally! These shoes have a stacked block heel that measures just under three inches, giving you a great amount of height without going overboard. It’s the ideal balance between dressy and casual, which means that they can be styled to fit so many occasions. With a pair of crisp blue jeans, these shoes are perfect for an afternoon brunch date — but with some high-waisted leather shorts and a trendy top, you can easily rock them for a night out.

The toe on these shoes blends traditional square and round silhouettes into one. It’s a delicate touch that contributes to their overall versatility. Just think of them as a more practical version of a ballerina’s pointe shoes! They have the same exact style, but are constructed in a way that’s meant for everyday wear.

The body of the heel is made of genuine Italian leather, and they have an elastic in the back that keeps them securely on the foot. These shoes come in three different neutral colors. You can get them in a chic nude shade, an off-white ivory or a timeless black. No surprise here: They are selling out faster than we can keep track of, so get yourself a pair before they’re gone for good!

