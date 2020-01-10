Is there a better symbol of change and new beginnings than the start of the new year? We certainly don’t think so. The start of a new trip around the sun is the perfect time to make improvements in our lives — and that includes improving our wardrobe game!

Apparently, Everlane is also taking the start of 2020 as an opportunity to totally revamp their style offerings, and that begins with an overhaul of their current products. To make room for new we have to be out with the old, and in an effort to do so Everlane is hosting what they’ve dubbed The Farewell Collection sale. They’re slashing prices on some of their most beloved items — including several pairs of their high-quality shoes, jeans and tops.

These products are all final sale and will be available while supplies last, so if you don’t want to miss out, get to shopping ASAP! We’ve picked out our seven favorite selections below to help you get started. Happy New Year, and happy shopping!

These Essential Jeans

One can never own too many pairs of classic blue-jeans, and this classic cut and color from Everlane are a true essential. You can also choose between a washed-out black and standard black color if that better suits your wardrobe!

Get The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Cigarette Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $39 from Everlane!

These Classic Heels

These heels give you the right amount of height and are comfortable enough for all-day wear. Easily dressed up or down, they will surely become your new go-to shoe.

Get The Day High Heel (originally $145) on sale for just $58 from Everlane!

This Adorable Shirtdress

Everyone should own at least one shirtdress in their closet. This universally flattering style is feminine and has a utilitarian twist to it, which gives off total downtown cool-girl vibes.

Get The Cotton Collarless Belted Shirtdress (originally $75) on sale for just $30 from Everlane!

These Adorable Flats

These retro-inspired flats are a twist on the traditional ballet style. They’re square-toed and look great paired with jeans or a fancier skirt or dress.

Get The ’90s Flat (originally $150) on sale for just $75 from Everlane!

This Cashmere Sweater Dress

Everlane’s cashmere is seriously something to lust after. This midi-length dress is the perfect cozy item to wear on chilly winter days.

Get The Cashmere V-Neck Midi Dress (originally $155) on sale for just $78 from Everlane!

This Comfy Half-Zip

This fuzzy zip-up sweater is great to wear on casual days out running errands. It’s perfect for layering, or you can wear on its own when it’s slightly brisk out.

Get The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip (originally $65) on sale for just $33 from Everlane!

This Silky Shirtdress

Completely luxurious and ultra-soft, this silk shirt can instantly make you feel glamorous and confident. It can easily be dressed up or down to fit nearly any occasion.

Get The Shirred Silk Shirt (originally $98) on sale for just $49 from Everlane!

Shopping for something different? Check out all of the final markdowns on your favorites in Everlane’s The Farewell Collection sale here!

