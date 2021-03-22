Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

I have dealt with allergies every single day of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m lucky to say that none of my allergies have led to emergency room-worthy reactions, but they have certainly led to a reputation as “the woman who never stops sneezing” within every workplace or friend group in my life. I also have two cats whom I absolutely adore, but I just know they must be the reasons I often have a scratchy throat and itchy eyes.

Because my allergies are manageable enough, I’ve relied on over-the-counter allergy medicine to keep symptoms at bay and have never committed to actually being tested by an allergist. Plus, I’ve heard about that skin prick test where they prick your skin with all types of allergens, and it just doesn’t sound too fun. That’s why when I learned about EverlyWell’s at-home allergy test, I was instantly intrigued!

Get the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test (originally $199) for just $129 with code SPRING at EverlyWell! Valid through March 28, 2021.

If you’re experiencing stuffy noses, sneezing, shortness of breath, watery or itchy eyes, coughing, skin rashes, fatigue or headaches, this test could be for you. You might have allergies and not even realize it. Allergies are actually the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, and over 50 million Americans are known to experience allergies every year. And, if you’re like me and rely on OTC medicine, a blood test like this might be the preferred alternative over a trip to the doctor. You avoid the discomfort and you avoid having to leave your house, especially during the pandemic!

This allergy test, which is HSA/FSA eligible and may be reimbursable by healthcare insurance, measures your body’s reactivity to 40 common indoor and outdoor allergens with just a small blood sample. Find out if your dog or cat is giving you those itchy eyes, or if your symptoms stem from certain types of trees, grasses, molds, pests, dusts, etc. You won’t receive an official diagnosis, but you will receive easy-to-understand results that show your Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody reactivity to these allergens from very low to very high. You’ll also receive advice about next steps. A consultation with a board-certified physician is included in the price!

Get the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test (originally $199) for just $129 with code SPRING at EverlyWell! Valid through March 28, 2021.

Let’s go over how it works. EverlyWell will send you a small box with everything you need, including extremely detailed instructions, plus a link to watch a video showing exactly what to do. You start off by taking a few seconds to register your kit and labeling your collection card, and then you can lay everything out to prepare. You’ll run your hands under hot water and then shake them at your sides for about 15 seconds to get the blood flow going. Clean the tip of your finger with the provided alcohol wipe, then prick your finger using one of the provided lancets, pushing down on the top. The photos and video will provide guidance on where to prick. Extra lancets are also provided in case you need them, since the finger will stop bleeding fairly quickly — which makes it easy for keeping things clean if you’re doing it by yourself like I did!

Once you’ve pricked, the hard part is over (though it was actually quite easy). Simply hold your finger upside down over the provided collection card and drop the blood onto the little circles. They seem like a lot at first, but you really don’t need much blood at all. Make sure the circles are filled in properly according to the photos and that the blood shows through on the back. Once every circle is ready, clean your finger off with the provided gauze pad and wrap it up with the included bandage. Wait for the card to dry and then pack it up in the provided biohazard back and stick it right back in the box, slipping the provided envelope over it, sealing it and pressing on the prepaid shipping label. Stick it in the mail, track your package on its way to the lab and within days you’ll receive your results!

Get the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test (originally $199) for just $129 with code SPRING at EverlyWell! Valid through March 28, 2021.

Pretty quick and easy, right? I’m definitely a fan of any test I get to take while sitting on my couch. It’s an open-note test too, technically. The best kind!

97% of people who have tried this EverlyWell allergy test said they would recommend it to a friend. I know I’ve already recommended it to multiple people. Just one finger prick from your living room could lead to actionable change that positively affects your health for the rest of your life!

Get the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test (originally $199) for just $129 with code SPRING at Everlywell! Valid through March 28, 2021.

Want to check out Everlywell’s other tests? Click here to find all types of tests, including food sensitivity, sleep and stress, cholesterol and even COVID-19!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!