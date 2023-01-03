Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve left the hair salon without crying. I wish I were kidding! If the cut or color is off, I just don’t feel like myself. No matter how many photos I bring in as an example of what I’m going for (thanks for being my inspo, Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively!) or how clearly I try to explain the shade I’m seeking (is it golden honey or is it caramel blonde?), I’m often disappointed by the result.

Most of the time, all it takes is toner to achieve the color I’m looking for. But the problem is, making that request in the moment is not an easy ask. And going back to get it fixed is also an awkward experience! Either way, you’re insulting the hair stylist’s work in the process. It’s like sending food back at a restaurant — except instead of speaking with the server, you have to face the chef directly. (What’s the opposite of a chef’s kiss? That’s what this scenario is.)

Last year, I got highlights before going home for the holidays. The color turned out too white blonde when I was hoping for more of a dirty blonde. Since I didn’t have time to go back to the salon for toner, my hair stylist recommended this magical product from Amazon: Evo Fabuloso Color Boosting Treatment. All it took was a three-minute application and a quick rinse, and my hair was restored to its caramel glory. Truly remarkable! Not only did the shade change, but my strands became glossy and gleaming. Read on to shop this shine-enhancing hair elixir from Amazon!

Get the Evo Fabuloso Color Boosting Treatment for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Evo Fabuloso Color Boosting Treatment is the only product I’ve ever used that has saved me a trip to the hair salon. And I’m not the only one who swears by this at-home toner — shoppers call this conditioner a “life saver” and a “secret weapon.” Well, the secret’s out! And now you can join the color correction club.

Available in a wide range of colors, from cool brown to copper, this product instantly extends the life of color-treated hair. Adjust the shade of your highlights from the salon at home! In just three minutes, this treatment tones, softens and conditions hair while reducing frizz and enhancing shine. Make sure to follow all the instructions and wear gloves so the color doesn’t stain your hands!

One shopper gushed, “This works so well I don’t trust any other brand! It smells nice too and I feel so pampered when using this. THE BEST PRODUCT EVER!!!!” Another reviewer reported, “Bought this and it smells lovely (and I absolutely loathe fragrance), is easy to use, and toned my whole head a gorgeous glossy cool brown color. I’m obsessed and stocking up.” I completely agree that the toner smells great! According to this review, “This item helped breathe back color into my fading red hair, and it’ll definitely help extend the color between dyeing. Highly recommend!”

Save your tears for another day! This Color Boosting Treatment is the ultimate highlights hack that will bring your color-treated hair to its ideal appearance.

