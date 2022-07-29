Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is a story about a girl named Unlucky. But just like the Britney Spears song, my saga involves tears that came at night over a very bad hair day. During the height of quarantine, my roots were getting a bit rusty. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so I decided to dye my own hair for the first time in my life. (Note to self: never again.) Once I realized that my highlights did not turn out according to plan, I instantly regretted what I had done. But it was too late, and I didn’t have any way to fix my hair fail.

If only I had known about this miracle beauty product! This hair dye remover strips away color so you don’t have to frantically head to the salon for a do-over. Hello, good hair days! This comprehensive kit comes with a color reducer, a conditioning catalyst and processing lotion. Plus, it’s on sale now for 39% off! Shop this hair hack from Amazon today.

Get the One N Only Colorfix Hair Color Remover Kit With Argan Oil for just $22 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The One N Only Colorfix Hair Color Remover Kit With Argan Oil lives up to its name! This hair remedy might just be the only solution to help your hair return to its original color. Formulated without ammonia or bleach, this natural hair care product removes unwanted permanent hair color with precision. You can even target certain areas without stripping away all color! Effective on all hair types, this cruelty-free formula is easy to mix and apply. You don’t need to be a professional hair stylist to master this technique! Many shoppers advised skipping step 3, so we suggest reading the reviews for more feedback.

Shoppers say they were blown away by the results of this remover. “It’s witchcraft!” one customer joked. “This stuff knocked my socks off…seriously.” Another reviewer agreed, writing, “This stuff is magic. I’ve dyed my brunette hair black with permanent box hair dye for 5+ years and finally decided I wanted a change. With two uses, this literally removed ALL of the dye. I’m still shook. I’m so impressed!!” And according to this review, the One N Only product “did exactly as described!!! I was super skeptical but boy did this exceed my expectations. I dyed my hair with a semi-permanent Egyptian plum about a month and a half ago. As it began to fade, it looked awful. It was going to cost me $85 at a salon!! This worked prefect.”

If you need a quick fix, save time and money with this hair care lifesaver!

