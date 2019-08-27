



There’s nothing worse than looking down at our feet after a long summer season and not feeling great about how they’re looking. It’s been quite the season and we’ve been hard on our feet with all the activities and fun we’ve been having!

Even with regular pedicures, sometimes we need to do a little bit more and give our feet an extra intense treatment to restore them back to their full glory. And when we saw this interesting foot exfoliating treatment, we were immediately intrigued.

See it: Get the Baby Foot Easy Pack – Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet for $25 at Dermstore!

The Baby Foot Easy Pack – Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet is definitely an interesting product upon first glance. They’re basically a single-use pair of sock-like plastic wraps that you put on either foot. They’re pre-packaged with exfoliating properties so that all you have to do is throw them on for up to two hours and then let them do their magic on your feet after that.

This exfoliating treatment is incredibly easy to use, and the results that you can get can be monumental. The “socks” are packed with a ton of ingredients that are designed to transform your feet and help with calluses, dryness and dehydration. This blend of plant extracts also has the power to eliminate dead skin and promote new cell growth in the feet.

If you have seriously dry and cracked feet, this may become a holy grail product for you. The pre-prepped treatment is packed with a cocktail of glycolic, malic and lactic acids that can help shed away hardened skin to reveal, as the brand name would suggest, supple baby soft feet.

If the power that these one-time use exfoliating socks possess sound too good to be true, the reviews that shoppers are leaving say otherwise. 92% of reviewers have left this product a rating of 4 stars or higher, earning it an overall 5-star rating. And thank goodness for the “Reviews” section on Dermstore, because these shoppers are leaving detailed descriptions of their experiences with this product and invaluable tips and advice as to how and when to use it.

First of all, shoppers are loving the results that they’re getting with these exfoliating socks and can attest to the profound difference that they can give your feet. One reviewer said that their “feet felt and looked wonderful after use” and that they’ll “definitely be purchasing this again this summer.” Another said that this “works much better than a pedicure” and that it made their “feet softer than a baby’s bottom.”

Many of the reviewers reported that they noticed their feel peeling a couple of days after use, and have described the process as a “shedding” of the dead skin. Some shoppers said their feet fully shed after about a week, and others warned that they didn’t feel comfortable wearing sandals for a month.

As one reviewer put it, “timing is everything” with this product. They said that exactly one week after using these exfoliating socks, they noticed their feet start to peel (which they report is as was noted in the instructions) and that the shedding last well into their second week after use. One shopper said that “it is so worth it to have totally renewed, refreshed and soft feet that are primed for toenail polish.”

Now that the summer is officially ending, go ahead and renew your tired feet with this incredible exfoliating foot treatment!

