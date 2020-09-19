This No. 1 Bestselling Oversized Sweater Is a Fall Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you as excited about the end of summer as we are? We’ll miss those socially distant beach days and barbecues, but we’re already prepping our closets with all of the best that fall fashion has to offer. Can you blame Us? There’s just so much to shop for!

When the temperatures start to drop, it’s only natural to reach for the coziest knits around — which is exactly why we have our sights set on this oversized sweater from Exlura!

Get the Exlura Women’s Off Shoulder Sweater Batwing Oversized Jumper for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweater has a loose, slouchy fit that’s become increasingly popular in recent years. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline that you can drape off to one side for an ultra-relaxed fit. The long sleeves have a batwing silhouette, and the cuffs look adorable when they’re bunched up. Casual perfection!

This sweater come in eight different colors: off-white, khaki, dark grey, light orange, black, dusty rose, deep purple and wine red. Versatility is the name of the game, and you can wear any of these sweaters with a pair of leggings, jeans or sweats. If you’re prepping for a slightly fancier moment, try layering your new knit over a dress or pairing it with a cute pleather skirt!

Shoppers say that this sweater exceeded their expectations and they’re completely in love with it! They claim the knit is beyond soft, and feels fabulous against the skin. Best of all, they note their cozy fall purchase always receives compliments. Goals!

Sweaters are tricky — often, you’ll find that a piece you obsessed over online is itchy and uncomfortable when it arrives, or simply doesn’t fit right. With an oversized piece like this, you’re in for a treat. Sweater weather is here, and this affordable option is the way to go!

