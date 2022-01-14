This Bestselling Sweater Can Be Worn Off 1 or Both Shoulders

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we love some turtlenecks, mock necks and cowl necks in our lives — but sometimes, we need to take things down a notch. Like, literally take down the neckline and move it lower. Just because it’s not summer doesn’t mean we can’t play with showing off a little (or a lot of) shoulder here and there!

We adore the effortless look of a well-designed, off-the-shoulder sweater. It’s a kind of chic design that makes loungewear look like luxury — and can be dressed up to prove it. It’s something like…this bestselling pullover sweater from Amazon!

Get the EXLURA Off Should Sweater (originally $39) on sale for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater, which has tons and tons of reviews and fans, is almost guaranteed to become a wardrobe favorite for you. It has an oversized, roomy fit with a cozy, chunky knit, and it definitely has that kind of star quality that makes you want to put it on as soon as you spot it. It has batwing sleeves, a tunic length and ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and hem.

The neckline is obviously the main attraction here. It’s super wide, so you can wear it either off one shoulder or off both shoulders. You can leave it as is, but it obviously leaves tons of room for accessorizing! Put on a simple necklace, layer some chains, go old-school with a tattoo choker or maybe even show off an actual tattoo!

This sweater comes in nearly 20 color and pattern options. There are mostly solids, like pink, black, blue, grey, etc., but you’ll also find animal prints, stripes and stars in case you’re looking for a different vibe (or multiple vibes)!

Of course, this sweater is also a hit because it’s exceptionally easy to style. Toss it on with a pair of leggings and any shoe. Boom. Done. You can also wear it with jeans — or denim shorts when it’s warmer out — or with a midi skirt, partially tucking the hem under itself. Wear it with pajama pants for a chill day at home or with joggers for a comfy yet put-together look when you need to pop out of the house. It’s more than ready to be a part of any outfit you want to create, so let’s get started!

