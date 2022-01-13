Mad for Plaid! This Long Trendy Jacket Is the ‘It’ Item of the Winter Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In recent years, a staple of fall fashion has been a plaid shacket. The lightweight layering piece is an effortlessly cool look that pairs perfectly with jeans and booties. But what happens once cold weather hits? Thin shackets can no longer keep Us toasty, and so back to the closet they go until next autumn. That is, until we found a patterned piece that is long and warm enough to work in winter.

That’s right, we just discovered the cutest plaid jacket that combines the style of a shacket with the insulation of a coat! Cue Miley Cyrus singing “The Best of Both Worlds.” Level up your outerwear collection with this bestselling jacket from Amazon.

Get the Sikaini Women’s Lounge Lapel Button-Up Plaid Long Jacket for just $45 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Sikaini Women’s Lounge Lapel Button-Up Plaid Long Jacket is a surprisingly warm for a shacket. Available in 11 different colors — from green to grey — this patterned piece is a seasonal standout. The flannel fabric is super cozy, and the relaxed fit is fashion-forward. Featuring side slits, drop shoulders and button closure, the slouchy silhouette feels breathable while still providing warmth. Plus, the plaid jacket even comes with side and flap chest pockets for additional storage.

Turn the sidewalk into the catwalk with this top-rated plaid jacket. One shopper said, “This long shacket is so cute! The neutral colors go with so much and it’s really warm. The details are nice and this is exactly what I was looking for.” And a Top 500 Reviewer reported, “Perfect for football games and other outdoor events. Soft, comfortable, and warm. Excellent quality.”

The beauty of this versatile jacket is that you can dress it up or down. As one customer commented, “This jacket is so warm and snug. It is soft and thick — good quality materials and perfect to wear as a coat or around the waist with some leggings. Love it!” Great for transitional weather! Another shopper said, “This shacket is long, soft and warm. The cut is roomy and it can be easily worn over long sleeved tops and tees. It is very comfortable and nice and warm.”

Team this jacket with faux-leather leggings and winter boots for a casual-chic moment. You can also rock it with a sweater dress and over-the-knee boots for a fun pop of color. And for only $45, this stylish coat is a steal!

