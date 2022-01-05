These Top-Rated Winter Coats From Walmart Look Like Luxury Finds — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A winter coat is the ultimate fashion statement of the season. It’s a wardrobe essential in chilly weather — we can’t imagine braving the cold without a protective layer of warmth. And since most of our outfit is hidden underneath, our outerwear gets to shine in the spotlight. A chic coat pulls together any look and adds some edge to our ensemble. But most winter coats cost a pretty penny, and we’d rather not spend our entire budget on puffers or parkas.

We’ll let you in on our best-kept secret: Walmart has the cutest coats on the market for a fraction of the cost. We rounded up some of our favorite finds that are all affordable and adorable. Bonus: All of these coats are currently on sale, so shop now before they sell out! No one will believe you got these pieces from Walmart — trust Us.

This Tahari Down Puffer

You do not want to miss this amazing designer deal — originally $300, this Tahari down coat is now on sale for $115! Featuring a fitted silhouette and an inner bib with a stand-up collar, this puffer is both insulated and elegant.

Get the Tahari Casey Women’s Quilted Down Fitted Puffer Coat with Bib for just $115 (originally $300) at Walmart!

This Faux-Fur Hooded Maxi Coat

For only $35, this fashion-forward maxi coat is a steal! “This is the best coat I have ever had,” declared one shopper. “Super soft, comfortable. No gaps, no wind blowing in your ear. Love this!”

Get the Big Chill Women’s Faux Memory Chevron Quilted Maxi Coat with Faux Fur Hood for just $35 (originally $50) at Walmart!

This Heated Jacket With Battery Pack

Ever wish your coat could magically heat up? Well, now it can! This water-resistant jacket contains a heating system with adjustable settings, as well as a detachable hood and a USB port for charging portable devices. Stay warm on the go with this ultra-cool coat!

Get the ORORO Women’s Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood (Slim Fit) for just $150 (originally $200) at Walmart!

This Long Puffer With Removable Faux-Fur Trim

A lookalike of luxury outerwear brands, this sophisticated winter coat is a closet staple. Turn heads in the flattering and functional design! This puffer will absolutely keep you toasty — one customer even proclaimed, “Warmest coat available on Earth.”

Get the Canada Weather Gear Women’s Faux Fur Insulated Long Puffer Coat for just $94 (originally $210) at Walmart!

This Lucky Brand Faux-Sherpa Coat

Stay cozy in this faux-sherpa peacoat from Lucky Brand, on sale for 75% off! As one shopper said, “You can buy this same coat at Nordstrom for over a hundred dollars more. Just sayin.”

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Faux Sherpa Coat for just $50 (originally $198) at Walmart!

