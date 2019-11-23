



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is there anything worse than getting up on a Monday and immediately wishing we could just go back in time and repeat our snuggly Sunday routine all over again? Getting ready for work is especially hard this time of year with the temperatures steadily dropping — which leaves Us wanting to stay cozy indoors.

It can be difficult to even put on a pair of real pants after spending the weekend in comfy sweats. Well, we’re here to tell you that there’s no need to give up your loungewear just because the workweek has begun — this pair of joggers from Express can totally be worn at the office!

Get the High Waisted Utility Knit Jogger Pant for $70, available from Express!

We can’t stop looking at these amazing high waisted joggers from Express. If we’re being honest, we truly can’t believe that such a chic pair of sweatpants exists! They are here just in time to rescue us when we need them most — in the winter season.

What makes these joggers so amazing is the belted detail at the top. It completely transforms the look of these sweats from stay-at-home loungewear to chic and elevated athleisure. And when styled correctly, you can definitely get away with wearing them to work!

You can try tucking in a crisp white shirt into these sweats and throwing on a blazer or cardigan over the look. Finish it off with a pair of ankle booties to complete the ensemble. Even a pair of heels would look great teamed with these sweats!

In fact, we’re going to challenge ourselves to come up with outfits that can make these joggers appropriate for nearly every occasion. We’ve already covered the office look, but what about a party outfit? If you tuck in a cute basic tank into the joggers, throw on a leather jacket and accessorize with dazzling jewels, these sweats can definitely blend in with nighttime attire. With a pair of black pumps as the icing on the cake, you’re good to go out on the town! These versatile Express jogger pants are a dream come true — and we’re excited to wear them everywhere that we can!

