5 Jeans You Won’t Want to Miss From the BOGO 50% Off Sale at Express





There will never be a time when we won’t benefit from having more jeans in our lives. They’re the ultimate everyday piece — comfortable, flattering, functional and versatile. That’s why we’re all over any sort of BOGO denim deal we spot!

Express is never one to shy away from epic sales, and we’re never too shy to be the first to take advantage of them. This time, the brand is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on its large selection of fan-favorite jeans, and we’re clicking that “add to bag” button faster than the speed of light. Want to know our favorites? Check out our five top picks below in all different styles!

Mid Rise Black Braided Side Jean Ankle Leggings

These skinny jeggings have a mid-rise waistband, just enough stretch so they won’t sag and the coolest faux-leather braided detail running down the side of the leg. You can easily dress these jeans up for the office or a night out and no one will even blink an eye — they’ll be too busy staring with envy!

Get the Mid Rise Black Braided Side Jean Ankle Leggings for just $80 and get another pair for 50% off at Express!

High Waisted Original Vintage Straight Jeans

We’ll never say no to vintage styles. These straight-leg, faded jeans have light distressing and a cropped ankle for a forever-cool appearance. Reviewers also say these jeans accentuate their shape beautifully and that the compliments just won’t stop coming!

Get the High Waisted Original Vintage Straight Jeans for just $80 and get another pair for 50% off at Express!

Low Rise Thick Stitch Bell Flare Jeans

Flares are back and better than ever! This pair’s contrast stitching and whiskering have Us feeling seriously nostalgic. Shoppers are buying multiple pairs at once — one even said they started out with two and just had to order four more!

Get the Low Rise Thick Stitch Bell Flare Jeans for just $80 and get another pair for 50% off at Express!

Super High Waisted Dark Wash Mom Jeans

The day we realized the brilliance of mom jeans was the day our lives changed for the better. These ’90s-inspired bottoms have a super high-rise waist to elongate our legs and cinch our shape, as well as a more relaxed fit throughout the thigh and knee than skinny jeans for all-day comfort!

Get the Super High Waisted Dark Wash Mom Jeans for just $80 and get another pair for 50% off at Express!

Super High Waisted Black Button Front Wide Leg Jeans

Wide-leg silhouettes are so trendy right now, allowing us to insert the perfect blend of retro and modern into our arsenal. The button details are everything, and shoppers say the material is “extra comfortable.”

Get the Super High Waisted Black Button Front Wide Leg Jeans for just $88 and get another pair for 50% off at Express!

Looking for more? Check out all jeans available at Express here to find your own favorites!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!