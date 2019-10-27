This Top-Rated Shawl Is the Cold Weather Accessory You’ll Never Take Off





We’re all about layering — it’s one of the many reasons we love fall, if not the main one. It gives Us the chance to literally pack on the style, upping our fashionista status to the next level — and maybe even past the limit!

With this piece, the limit truly does not exist. We already have our scarves and cardigans ready to go for whenever the temperature drops below 60 degrees, but we don’t know how we ever lived — or got dressed — without a stunning shawl like this one!

This MELIFLUOS shawl has over 1,200 reviews and an impressively high collective rating. Shoppers love how incredibly soft it is, saying it looks so expensive even though it’s seriously affordable. They say you’ll never find a better cold weather accessory than this and that it goes with everything. One even mentioned how they wore it over formal clothing to stay warm at an outdoor wedding! Of course, the compliments came rolling in from friends and strangers alike. Even petite shoppers say this shawl is the perfect size!

Speaking of the size, this universally flattering shawl is one size fits all, measuring in at 48 inches by 48 inches. This means it can totally make a great gift for the holiday season too, since we won’t need to worry about guessing sizes — and disappointing anyone if we guess wrong!

This shawl is made of a high-quality premium bamboo viscose that’s soft, thick and durable. It has carefully stitched edges and comes in so many different designs. There are 36 available right now, including solids, color-blocked patterns, plaids, polka dots and more. Reverse it for even more styling possibilities!

This shawl’s open waterfall design means it can be worn as more than just a sweater. We can also wrap it up and wear it as a scarf, or drape it over us like a cozy blanket. Twist it around for an open-back design or try wearing it as a cape!

This shawl was designed in Spain and we can practically see the European elegance emanating from its fabric. Yeah, we’re going to need some of that on our own body — stat. And since this piece starts under $30, we think we may even grab a few!

