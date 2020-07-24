This Ice Silk Face Mask May Cool You Off Within Seconds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rising temperatures and high levels of humidity were hard enough to deal with in years past, but now that we have to wear a mask whenever we’re around others, they feel that much worse. We know the importance of wearing our masks, but it’s unfortunate when we have to cut our day out short just because we’re feeling a little too stifled!

There are so many types of masks out there now, and many are seriously lacking in the breathability department. Plus, they often hurt, slide down, accumulate sweat or leave indents on your skin. Ready to finally trade in the one you’ve been wearing and hating for one you actually won’t mind? You might even find yourself enjoying this EXski mask when you realize how cooling it can be!

Get the EXski UV Face Mask for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mask is made with upgraded ice silk material. It’s very stretchy, it’s soft and it’s extremely lightweight, and best of all, it actually claims to cool your skin down when you put it on. It’s breathable too, and quick to dry. Any developing sweat should evaporate quickly so it won’t feel like a sauna underneath, and if you need to wash it so you can wear it out again, you won’t need to wait long for it to be ready to go!

Also keeping your skin cool and happy is the fact that this mask is many shoppers’ top choice for sun protection. It’s hard to remember to apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the day, but with this mask, it’s okay if you forget — at least for the bottom half of your face!

Many shoppers love this mask because of its anti-slip design. If you have to constantly pull a mask back up to its intended position, you’re kind of destroying the point of wearing it, so we love to see this. Some pairs even have integrated ear loops! There are lots of styles to choose from, including some two-packs, so make sure to check them all out!

A mask like this is wonderful to have now as a tool to help slow the spread of dangerous, virus-causing droplets, but it has many other uses too. Try it for cycling, skateboarding, running, climbing, hiking, gardening or fishing. You may find it to be perfect for keeping dirt and bugs out of your mouth. Plus, there are so many other ways you can wear it even when you don’t need it as a mask!

