The More of These Dual-Layer Face Masks You Buy, the More You’ll Save

Need a new face mask? Want a new face mask? Need something better than what you already have, or want to hook up a friend or family member with a better one than what they have? No matter your reasoning, if you’re looking for a high-quality face mask, we’ve got you covered. Even better if you’re looking to buy more than one!

This Carbon Fiber Mask from G-SW is the latest to really impress Us — and we look at a lot of masks. A lot, a lot. Wearing a mask is so important right now; pretty much everyone in the entire world needs at least one they can trust to do its job. But like we said, it’s even better if you want to stock up or hand some out to friends, because the more G-SW masks you buy, the more you’ll save!

Get the Carbon Fiber Mask starting at just $15 at G-SW!

If you buy three of these Carbon Fiber Masks, you’ll save 20% on each one. If you buy five, you’ll save 25%, and if you buy 10, you’ll save 33%! That’s pretty major. It’s easy to buy for a group of people too, because this mask actually comes in two sizes: Small/Medium and large/Extra Large. Not everyone has the same size face, and we’ve definitely struggled with too-long ear loops and hanging fabric at the chin before, so we love this!

This reusable mask has a dual layer of soft fabric, as well as an integrated pocket for you to insert an activated carbon filter. It has elasticized, comfortable ear loops, and is made to provide full coverage over your nose and mouth area. It also has a cool grey-on-grey design!

To wash your face covering, you can either go the DIY route and hand-wash or simply throw it into the machine with similar colors. It’s also recommended that you use a delicates bag if you’re going the machine route, just to keep them from getting all tangled up or caught on something else!

G-SW has plenty of tips for wearing your mask, and it’s great to have reminders, so we’re passing them along. Remember to touch your mask as little as possible when you’re wearing it, and when you need to put it on or take it off, try touching only the ear loops (with sanitized hands). Also remember to keep it pulled up so it’s covering not just your mouth, but your nose too — if not, it won’t have the correct effect! Oh, and stay safe!

Looking for something else? Shop other ready-made face coverings here and check out custom face coverings available at G-SW here!

