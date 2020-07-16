Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They tie-dye trend has officially taken over! When quarantine first kicked off, many of Us started to make our own tie-dye hoodies and T-shirts to help pass the time in a creative way. We’ve always been big tie-dye fans, so we’re thrilled that it’s become so trendy once again. Aside from being a truly enjoyable activity, some of our favorite pieces are decked out in the fun print.

Now the obsession has officially infiltrated the world of masks, and we love it! Amazon’s new line of face masks just dropped a set of different tie-dye options — and they are all adorable. These packs sell out super fast, so act quickly if you want to add them to your face covering collection!

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering for $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



These 100% cotton mask sets have quickly become a highly coveted Amazon bestseller, and with good reason. Shoppers love how comfortable they are, especially since they come in sizes suitable for both children and adults. Yes, the whole family can coordinate! In addition, the adult masks are currently available in two separate size options to accommodate different face shapes, which we can all appreciate.

The masks have simple, sturdy ear loops for a snug fit. They were made with the CDC’s guidelines in mind — which state that it’s important to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth regions when you’re out in public and can’t maintain proper social distancing. Even if you’re not feeling sick, it’s crucial to do your part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Keeping yourself and those around Us safe is of the utmost importance right now. Flattening the curve is essential — so if we can wear a mask, do our part for the community and look cute while doing so? Well, that’s the ultimate goal! We’re all for these incredible masks, and we couldn’t be more excited to rock tie-dye to match the rest of our DIY outfits!

