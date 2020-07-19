This Mood-Lifting Tie-Dye Tank Is Sure to Put a Smile on Your Face

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Clothes can be so much more than simple garments we place on our body to stay warm or look socially acceptable. They can be mood lifters, compliment grabbers, confident boosters, statement makers, impression enhancers — you get the picture. Wearing something nice can actually make a difference in your life!

But by nice, we don’t mean expensive. We just mean something that puts a smile on your face. Something that sparks joy, as Marie Kondo taught us. Maybe it’s a pair of jelly sandals drenched in nostalgia, or a necklace that sparkles in the sunlight. Maybe it’s even something as simple as a tie-dye tank top!

Get the Biucly Round Neck Sleeveless Tie-Dye Gradient Tank Top for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

A tank top like this is exactly what you want to have on hand should you wake up on the wrong side of the bed. It will be there for you to lift you up, inspiring brightness in your life, both internally and externally. It will keep you comfy too with its soft, breathable fabric and relaxed fit!

This top is sleeveless with a crew neckline. It has a bit of a muscle tank look, but without the oversized arm holes. The hem falls below the hips, but in front, over your left thigh, is an adorable twist detail giving you some stylish asymmetry. It’s as easy to wear as any other tank, but just this little detail upgrades it to the extreme!

We’d easily take this tank if it were a solid color, but we are living for the moment tie-dye is having this year — and we know it will come back again and again. The multicolor version blends together beautiful shades of blue, pink, orange and white, while the white version has gorgeous dabs of blue creating a cloudy sky effect. There are other versions too with gradient designs and graphic prints, but they leave out the twist in favor of other details, so make sure to check everything out!

Wear this tank over a pair of denim shorts or jeans, grab your favorite white sneakers or pair of sandals, and you’re set. Cute outfit: complete! It’s versatile enough to play around a little if you want though. Try layering with a duster or kimono cardigan, or swap the jeans for a pair of faux-leather leggings and the sneakers for booties. Another cute outfit: complete! What’s next? You tell Us!

