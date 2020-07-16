Be the First of Your Friends to Wear This Elevated Tank Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love a good basic. We really do. But for every single day? Maybe not. The moment our wardrobe begins to feel monotonous is the moment we need to pick up some new, exciting pieces. They don’t have to be crazy. We can leave the glittery gowns and leather pants on the rack (at least for today).

The easiest way to add some oomph to your summer wardrobe is by picking up an elevated tank top. One with a pattern works, but we recommend taking it a step further. Is there something special about the construction or the fabric? Does it flatter your body? Is it adjustable? Does it turn heads? This under-$20 top from Amazon is and does it all!

Get the GOSOPIN Summer V Neck Boho Floral Tank Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This new top is already starting to rack up some positively glowing reviews, and this is definitely your chance to be the first of your crew to wear it. You probably won’t be the last though, because we’re guessing everyone is going to want to know where yours is from!

This tank is pull-on style with a little stretch. It has a deep V neckline and a flattering faux wrap design creating a stylish asymmetry at the torso. As for the hem, you’ll find the front and the back differ. It’s a spin on the popular high-low look, but for the front, the fabric is actually gathered so it looks partially tucked in, while it hangs low and loose in the back. Getting that tucked-in look without having to deal with tucking and re-tucking all day long? Score!

This is a racerback style tank, but even better is that the skinny straps are actually adjustable, so you can get precisely the right fit without having to worry about fitting any exact measurements. We told you this tank was elevated!

This GOSOPIN tank is currently available in six patterns. There is a blue with pink flowers, brown with black flower petals, pink with white flowers and two leaf prints featuring different shades of green. Last is a black tank with a small, white leopard print — you’ll notice this version has a slightly different construction, so don’t forget to check out the photos — then it’s shopping time!

