Ditch the Brow Pencils — This Brush-On Gel Is All You Need





We feel so lucky to be alive in a time when full, natural brows are in and thin, over-plucked brows are out. However, we may not be so lucky that our natural brows have exactly the look we want. Maybe they’re too sparse or too light, or perhaps they have trouble maintaining their shape. We resort to pencils, pens and serums to fix them up, but everything just takes too long. We really just need an all-in-one product to get the job done in a few minutes — at most!

This volumizing eyebrow gel is exactly the type of product we need to trim those extra minutes off our routine. Drawing in brows takes so much precision, only for them to end up smudging or looking horribly unnatural. That’s why for Us, a brush is the way to go. Plus, with this one, we may not even need to add any color at all!

See it: Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW-FILL Volumizing Brow Gel for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say the GrandeBROW-FILL gel is the most natural looking eyebrow product they’ve ever used, and they’re loving how it never leaves their brows looking overdone — like they were left on the grill for too long and now look like huge char marks across the face. They say the results are just amazing, and they only need a little to make a huge difference in their glam. One even said they think it’s encouraging hair growth and that their brows are starting to look fuller even when they’re bare-faced!

This brow gel, which is crafted in Italy, is infused with fibers and peptides to create fuller, more defined brows. It claims to adhere to even the finest brow hairs, emphasizing them, and all without clumping!

This gel also claims to last all day, and shoppers say it can last even longer than that. It’s water-resistant too, so even if we find ourselves caught in the rain, our brows should still remain on point and ready to impress!

Using this brush-on gel is simple. Just unscrew the cap and brush brows in upward strokes to shape them. The formula will dry very quickly, allowing for us to layer on more if we want an even more defined look. At the end of the day, just remove with your regular makeup-removing cleanser or even soap and water!

This gel is currently available in both clear and light shades, so grab one and get rid of those brow pencils for good!

