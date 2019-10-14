This Therapy Lamp With 1,600 Reviews Might Turn You Into a Morning Person





The days are getting shorter and shorter, and we miss our sunlight! Lately, it’s already dark out by the time we get home from work, and suddenly 7pm feels more like midnight. It’s messing with everything from our sleep schedule, to our mood, to our energy levels. We love layering and hot cocoa as much as the next person, but all of that fall goodness can be hard to enjoy when we’re feeling so down in the dumps.

We may not be able to speed through the seasons, but we don’t have to wait until springtime to smile again. We just need a little more sunshine in our lives. Whether we’re suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder, spending the majority of our time in windowless rooms or fighting off insomnia every single night, this therapy lamp may be exactly what’s going to change everything for us!

See it: Get the Verilux HappyLight Compact Personal, Portable Light Therapy Energy Lamp (originally $40) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Verilux therapy lamp has over 1,600 reviews, and shoppers say it’s brought hope back into their lives, sending Seasonal Affective Disorder packing, drastically improving their sleep patterns and motivating them to go out and spend time doing the things they love.

One said that with this lamp, they had their first winter in years during which they didn’t feel like hibernating, and another said this lamp actually turned them into a morning person — something they once thought was impossible!

This compact lamp claims to “mimic sunlight using full spectrum light at the equivalent of up to 10,000 lux,” the unit of illuminance. That doesn’t mean you need to grab your sunscreen though. It claims to emit no harmful UV rays, making it safe for skin. It claims to be safe for our eyes too, using Flicker Elimination Technology and an Optix Glare Control Lens to reduce strain!

This personal therapy lamp is only 1.5 pounds, so you can use it anywhere, from your nightstand, to your desk, to the spot next to your yoga mat. Simply press the on/off button and in no time you may notice that you feel brighter, more energetic and more focused. Big traveler? Bring it on your next trip to combat jet lag! Just 10 to 15 minutes could brighten up your entire day — literally!

