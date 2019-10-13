



We’re always thinking about new ways to slow down the aging process of our skin. We wear sunscreen beneath our SPF-infused makeup, we wear big, floppy hats to shield ourselves from the sun, we use serums and creams filled with antioxidants and we’ve even tried face yoga — yes, it’s a real thing. So why are our crow’s feet and pores seemingly growing larger and larger by the day?

While these are all great techniques, they’re not always going to be enough to do the trick. We have to go deeper — literally. Physical exfoliation can be a big help, but we’re talking even deeper than that. Microneedling! Don’t run away screaming at the thought; we promise it’s not as scary as it sounds. In fact, with this top-rated little tool, it may actually completely painless!

See it: Get the ORA Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System 0.5mm for just $30 at Dermstore!

ORA is the master of all things microneedling, and this Dermal Roller System is one of the brand’s most incredible innovations. It’s also totally cute with its purple and black design! This device has nearly 100 reviews and not a single one is zero stars, so that already proves its excellence.

Multiple shoppers said they noticed results within one to two days of using this tool. And those results? “Outstanding,” apparently! Even beginners and those who have an admitted needle phobia are now obsessed. They say it’s “a little secret weapon” for quickly clearing up acne and were “surprised at how quickly fine lines disappeared” once they started using it. One even commented on how their “eyebrows are filling in” after using this tool on the area!

This roller features ultra-fine, 0.5 millimeter needles made of a medical-grade stainless steel. The goal of this roller is to create micro punctures in our skin as we glide it back and forth, sending a signal to our skin to produce collagen and elastin. This may mean faded fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes, as well as a plumper, smoother and more even complexion!

That’s not all it’s capable of. We can also use this roller on our body to target scars and stretch marks, or on our scalp or brows to stimulate circulation and prevent hair loss. It even claims to act as an enhancer for things like creams and serums, helping them to absorb more deeply so we can experience their full effects!

It’s recommended that we use this tool every three to five days on a clean face. Roll gently and evenly across each targeted section five to 10 times in all four directions — horizontally, vertically and diagonally. Then follow up with other products and disinfect the roller with alcohol.

Shoppers say that since they started using this device, their friends are asking if they’ve invested in expensive moisturizers, but let’s be real — this is the better investment. And a much more affordable one!

