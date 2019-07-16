We Found This Eyelash Serum With 3,700 Reviews in Dermstore’s Blowout Sale





With temperatures sizzling, summertime is all about light makeup. As much as we love contouring and buffing, we’re usually more focused on skincare this time of year. That doesn’t mean our beauty bags are empty, though. We’re just more about products that let our natural beauty shine.

After all, who wants runny mascara for a day at the pool or beach? So we’re letting our peepers shine on their own without mascara, eyelash extensions or false lashes. How we’re doing it? It’s all thanks to this lash enhancer that will help us get full lashes in a natural way — or at least according to so many reviews!

See it: Grab the SmartFX Eyelash Enhancer (originally $30) now with prices starting at just $22 using code “DEALDAY” at checkout at Dermstore! — Ends today!

The SmartFX Eyelash Enhancer is the perfect serum to reach for when anyone is looking to enhance, lengthen and thicken their lashes in a natural way. We’re swooning over how amazing this eyelash enhancer is judging by over 3,700 reviews! Shoppers recommend it to anyone who’s in the market to completely transform their lashes with just a few swipes.

SmartFX claims that in as little as 30 days, this enhancer will give everyone thicker, fuller and longer-looking lashes from root to tip. But we can also use it on our eyebrows, too!

Unlike many formulas on the market that can harm our eyes, skin and lashes, this one is a non-irritating formula. The prostaglandin-free blend does not have the harsh side effects like many other lash enhancement products. It turns to Biotin, a water-soluble B vitamin, to do all the hard work!

So how does it work? Simply apply twice a day (morning and evening) to the eyelid skin at the base of both the upper and lower lashes. Be careful not to apply directly to the lashes or get in the eyes. If we choose, we should let it dry fully before application of eyeliner or mascara.

This formula is also cost-efficient, too, since one tube of SmartLash will last approximately 30 days with twice-daily use according to the brand!

In a clinical study by SmartFX, 93 percent of participants in an eight-week trial saw fuller, thicker and longer eyelashes after just 28 days of use. Participants also saw improvement in the health of their eyelashes overall in this same time frame.

The trial participants aren’t alone either because this five-star-rated product doesn’t just a few supporters in its corner. This eyelash enhancer has over 3,700 reviews on Dermstore raving over how this formula helped to transform their lashes.

One first-time user wrote in a review that they noticed a visible difference within the first few days of use while another reviewer said it worked like a dream! So many reviewers said this was the perfect product when dealing with sensitive eyes since it didn’t cause any irritation.

Dermstore is hosting an amazing sale right now so we can score this top-rated enhancer on sale, too! Shoppers can enjoy up to 25% off this perfect product and so many other fan-favorites, making it the perfect time to stock up on this super-saving serum and so many others! But hurry because the clock is officially ticking and time’s running out!

