



Beats by Dre are the most well-known headphones in the world. The style, the award-winning sound quality, the fit and the capabilities are not easily matched. What else can’t be matched? The crazy low price for the last day of Amazon Prime Day!

The matte black Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are over 50% off at Amazon today, bringing them down from the original price of $300 to under $150! Sounds amazing, right? The only way this deal could sound even more amazing would be if we were hearing it through our own Solo3 headphones!

See it: Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in matte black (originally $300) for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

What’s our first concern when it comes to any wireless technology? The battery life! Thankfully, these headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life from just one charge! Shoppers say the battery is unreal, noting how it outlives everything else they own, whether they’re zoning out with an audiobook on a long commute or blasting their workout playlist while powering through a cardio workout!

Reviewers are also so impressed with the range of the Bluetooth connectivity. They say the quality difference between these Beats and other headphones is palpable, and they didn’t even realize what they were missing out on until they got their own pair!

These headphones have “fine-tuned acoustics” to “maximize clarity, breadth and balance” in whatever we’re listening to. They have cushioned ear cups that are adjustable so we can keep the outside noise out and stay comfortable even after hours of wear. Speaking of hours, if we charge these headphones for just five minutes, we may get three hours of wireless playback! Accidentally waited until the last minute to charge? Not an issue with these Beats!

See it: Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in matte black (originally $300) for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Bluetooth connectivity of these Beats not only allows us to listen to our music or podcasts, but it also allows us to activate Siri or even take phone calls. Just use the multifunction on-ear controls! Don’t worry, Android users, because these Solo3 headphones are compatible with your devices as well!

These headphones come with a zip-up carrying case for traveling, as well as a charging cable and a RemoteTalk cable, so we’ll be ready to use them in no time. When we’re not using them, we can just fold them up and stick them inside the case until next time — they’re collapsible!

This insane, limited-time sale is on the matte black version only, but make sure to check out the other versions for other sale prices as well! Every single color is actually on sale right now, from red, to gold, to even one with a Mickey Mouse design!

Prime Day is just a few more hours, so don’t wait up! We can’t “beat” this Beats sale, so let’s find out for ourselves exactly how owning quality headphones can change our everyday routine! Hint: The change will be major!

See it: Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in matte black (originally $300) for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Beats here and other headphones available at Amazon here! Shop more Prime Day deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!