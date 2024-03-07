Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Corduroy isn’t utilized nearly as much as it should be. When’s the last time you saw a pair of them out in the wild? It might be time to change that, especially given their fun, retro charm. If you don’t have any, now’s a good time to snag a pair to wear with your favorite top for a perfectly casual spring outfit.

In fact, we found a great pair of affordable corduroy pants at a retailer you might not have guessed: Walmart! Right now, you can snag the Eytino High Waisted Corduroy Pants at Walmart for just $38, and you’re not going to want to miss out on them before they disappear.

These pants come with two side pockets and a zipper and button closure, and they’re deliciously high waisted to give your waist a bit more definition. Most importantly, they’re made of soft, breathable, and durable corduroy. They feel great against your skin and they won’t rip or tear easily.

They come in multiple colors as well, from a deep, fun mustard yellow to a rust orange and everything in between. There’s even a cream white color if that’s easier for you to style. Wear them with a delicate tank top or a fun blouse that you need to add a little something unique to.

Whatever you decide to wear these corduroy pants with, you’ll end up making a fun and memorable look. And you’ll be upping the quota of corduroy pants out in the wild right now. It’s an endangered fabric species, you know.