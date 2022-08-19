Can’t Open Your Items? This Handy Jar Opener Works Like a Charm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been there! The classic frustration of being unable to open up a jar has occurred to many of Us in the kitchen. Sometimes we get lucky by swiftly slapping the object on the bottom, but even that can’t shake the most stubborn of lids from coming loose. That’s why we’re endlessly thankful jar openers were invented!

There are tons of jar openers to pick from on the market, but none of them seem to be as convenient as the one from EZ Off. The design is truly a marvel, and the best part? Well, it doesn’t have to take up any extra space in your kitchen drawers!

Get the EZ Off Jar Opener (originally $23) on sale for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This jar opener has a peel-and-stick adhesive that you can tack onto any surface. Throw it under the table or underneath your kitchen cabinets for super easy access! You don’t have to adjust the opener in any way thanks to the triangular shape of the ridges which remove the lid — no matter how big or small it is. The convenience of this jar opener is already putting it miles ahead of other competitors!

Out of an abundance of caution, you may want to apply the opener to a higher place if you have small children at home due to its sharp ridges. The brand does say this is child-proof, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. No kitchen nightmares here!

Get the EZ Off Jar Opener (originally $23) on sale for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers agree that this is a kitchen hack everyone needs, and they adore how simple this opener is to use. It’s a “gem” of a find, and so many shoppers say they wish they had discovered this product sooner. Users who have arthritis or other issues claim this little gadget has been a total life-saver, so if you’ve struggled with jars in the past, you definitely need this in your life. Handy!

See it: Get the EZ Off Jar Opener (originally $23) on sale for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from EZ Off and shop all of the home and kitchenware available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!