Christie Brinkley, 68, Loves This Anti-Aging Facial Wand: It’s ‘Necessary’

While we definitely look to friends, influencers and experts around our age when it comes to skincare and anti-aging advice, we actually think it’s super important to learn from those older than us as well. Who looks 10 or 20 years younger than they are? What are their secrets — and how can we make them our own?

We definitely like to look to famous supermodels who worked a lot back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, like Christie Brinkley, who’s known as one of the most gorgeous women ever. Brinkley is now 68, but you’d never know it! Luckily, she is not shy about sharing her skincare faves!

Brinkley, who’s a brand ambassador and partner of SBLA, recently posted about her love for this non-invasive anti-aging treatment on Instagram. She was featuring her favorite products in her morning beauty routine to use straight out of the shower. “I use my SBLA facial instant sculpting wand,” she said, “and as you can see, I have a lot of sun damage.” She lightly applied it all over her face, almost like scribbling with a pen. It’s “necessary,” she proclaimed. Sun damage? The vitamin C in this wand can help take care of that!

Brinkley has raved about this product time and time again. In an earlier post when she had to get ready for a big event in Napa, she said, “I’m a little jet-lagged, so I’m going to use my facial sculpting wand so i don’t look tired, I relax those muscles in my forehead. With the hyaluronic veil, I’m delivering ingredients that help puff up the wrinkles, the lines, but also peptides that lift. And to top it off, short-term results that I love and long-term results that I also love.”

This wand uses encapsulated, time-released ingredients to target the eye area, brows, forehead, lips, cheekbones and nasolabial folds (or “puppet” lines). It may help smooth out and tighten the skin, boosting collagen production, reducing puffiness and dark circles and even reversing sun damage!

This wand even has a practical pump that specifically measures out one dose every time you use it. You should get 100 doses per wand. The stainless steel ball at the tip feels nice on the skin too! This wand is even fragrance-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan. What a find!

Get the SBLA Facial Instant Sculpting Wand for $80 at Amazon!

