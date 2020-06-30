Hurry! You Can Still Grab This Flag Face Mask in Time for 4th of July

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Fourth of July is almost here. As in, it’s this weekend. As in, OMG, where did the time go? Summer is already passing too quickly. Independence Day is one of our favorite holidays though, so we’re excited — even if it might look a little different this year.

It’s possible any parades or firework celebrations in your state have been postponed or canceled altogether, but there are still ways to celebrate. Barbecue, anybody? While the safest option is avoiding big groups and keeping your distance from those you aren’t living with, you can still keep the spirit alive. Just make sure you don’t forget your mask. You’ll need one that will keep you cool and comfy if you’re spending the day outside though, and even better if its design suits the occasion. How about an American flag mask? If you order this one from Amazon today, you can still get it in time for the holiday!

This mask is actually available in three different American flag prints, but there are over 30 total colors and patterns if you’re looking for something else. Even if we’re not looking at the designs, there are many reasons why this mask is worth your time, especially when the sun is beating down. First, it’s moisture-wicking, claiming to transfer heat and humidity away from your body so you won’t be soaked from the nose down to your chest by the time you’re back home!

This mask is also breathable, which is super important in the humidity, and it can be washed and reused over and over without faltering on quality. On top of all of this, it boasts high elasticity, with four-way stretch, so it can comfortably fit all head shapes and sizes, covering your nose and mouth and staying put even as you move!

Wearing a fabric mask like this is a must in any potential social settings right now, as it may protect others from dangerous droplets. Make sure your whole crew has one so you’re all protected. This mask protects from more than just that though. It will protect your skin from the sun, dust, wind, insects and cold weather too!

Even after July 4 has come and gone, remember you can also wear this versatile mask in other ways. Try it as a bandana, neck gaiter, headband, wristband, beanie, hair tie, hood and more! And for now, keep it on you at all times. Remember, just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean the pandemic is taking a break, so stay safe and order this mask today!

