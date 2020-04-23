Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Masks are everywhere lately — as they should be — but as with any and every popular product, some are better than others. With so many companies pushing out masks and face coverings, there are bound to be a few (or a ton) out there that aren’t quite up to par.

Right now, however, the CDC and many government officials recommend wearing a mask or face covering every time you go out in public, especially in places where social-distancing might be difficult to maintain. You’ll need something that effectively covers both your nose and mouth area — something that won’t put too much pressure on your ears or have you unable to breathe properly. While medical-grade and N-95 masks should be donated to healthcare workers on the front lines, if you’re looking for a cloth mask, look no further than this two-pack!

Get the Evelove Windproof Face Cover (2-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

One order of these neck gaiters comes with 12 pieces. Two gaiters, which we’ll be using as face shields, as well as 10 activated carbon filters. These filters actually feature five layers of protection from harmful substances in the air. There are non-stick layers on either side, and on the inside are two melt-blown filters sandwiching in the activated carbon layer in the center. These filters may help protect from droplets, dust, allergens and more!

These gaiters are made of a soft and elastic fabric that will actually stay in place on your face, less likely to slide down your skin or create big gaps for air to slip through. Reviewers say they’re very comfortable, especially because they’re breathable and quick to dry as well. They say they’re easily better than other masks they’ve tried, and note that they hold up well after washing too, which is super important. Always wash your masks!

These face covers come in so many different colors and designs (find the two-packs at the bottom of the list) and can be worn in so many different ways, so you’ll have no problem repurposing them in the future. They also work as bandanas and headbands, ponytail holders, wristbands, scarves, beanies and more. Grab your two-pack today to test them out for yourself!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

