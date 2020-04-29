6 Ways That You Can Give Your Face Mask a Safety Upgrade

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

In case you need a reminder: Any medical-grade face masks available must be reserved for frontline workers! But as we all likely know by now, the CDC recommends that some sort of face covering be worn while out in public, in addition to maintaining appropriate social distance at all times.

Many of Us might have wondered just how powerful a simple cloth covering over the nose and mouth can be in terms of protecting ourselves and others. If you’re brainstorming ways to improve the effectiveness of your mask, we came across a somewhat unconventional method that will surely surprise you!

Get the MANZI Women's Pantyhose 6-Pack

Studies have shown that your mask may filter out more particles with the addition of a layer of nylon pantyhose. Seriously! According to NPR, researchers working at Northeastern University found that by adding the extra layer, you can create a tighter seal between the mask and your face. The idea behind this is to keep the mask as secure as possible in order to upgrade its function. Basically, what you want to do is cut a tube of the nylons that’s several inches wide, and pull it over your fabric mask before heading out to run essential errands. It’s reportedly as simple as that!

We also found a number of different accessories that you can add to your mask to increase the comfort level. Additionally, some of these picks can make great gifts for frontline workers that wear PPE for hours on end, as they work tirelessly to keep everyone safe. Read on for more!

Mask Extender Hooks

These extenders can relieve strain on the ears, plus make mask straps longer for those that need the extra room!

Get the Labato Mask Extender Hooks

Malleable Nose Straps

Mold your mask to fit to your exact nose shape with these bendable strips.

Get the 100mm PE Wrapped Metal Strips

Face Mask Hat

Why not add one more layer of protection and protect your skin from UV rays if you’re outside?

Get the Lanzom Face Mask Hat

Moisture-Wicking Headband

If you have any frontline workers in your life, this is a truly thoughtful gift.

Get the Headband for Holding Mask for Doctors & Healthcare Workers

Ear Comfort Pads

Elastic straps can start to hurt after long periods of wear, but these pads can help alleviate that!

Get the Universal Face Mask Silicone Earmuffs

Check out more masks here and shop all of Amazon's current Daily Deals here!

