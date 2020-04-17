Still Need Face Masks? This 20-Pack of Multipurpose Bandanas Is Perfect

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Some people are bulk shoppers, and some are not. That’s kind of just the way things go…or went. These days, we can all pretty much agree that planning ahead has taken on a whole new importance. While there are some items we’d usually just grab at the local store every other week or so, that convenience is no longer an option, and everything is selling out online as soon as it restocks!

So, now when we spot something we know we’ll use in bulk packaging, we buy it. And one thing we all need right now? Face masks. While any medical-grade or N-95 masks should be donated to medical workers and those on the front lines, the CDC recommends that everyone else wears a cloth mask whenever going out in public. That’s why we had to share this 20-pack of multipurpose bandanas with fast shipping — all of which can easily be worn as masks!

Get the Mirrcly Multifunction Bandanas (20-Pack) for just $31 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re going for a run outside or heading to the grocery store, you should be wearing a mask. If there’s any risk of you coming into contact with other people outside of your home, effectively covering both your nose and mouth could be huge in helping to slow the spread — regardless of if you feel sick or not.

These bandanas can be worn many ways, and there’s even a guide demonstrating exactly how to wear one as a mask. It’s flexible, lightweight and breathable, and nothing will be wrapping around your ears, so you may find it much more comfortable than other alternatives. It’s fast drying too, wicking away moisture and sweat.

One fun element about these bandanas? All of the fun designs. Another fun element? That each 20-pack will come with a surprise group of designs! You never know what you’re going to get, and there will be something for everyone. That way, even after masks are no longer necessary, everyone can get creative, wearing them as caps, neck gaiters or headbands and more. You can even use these bandanas as cleaning cloths to wipe down your home!

Using these bandanas as masks can have great benefits all year round, especially if you’re in a dusty area or are trying to avoid sun damage. Right now is definitely the best time to buy them though, and we won’t take this 20-pack for granted!

