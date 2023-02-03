This Moto Jacket Looks So Good in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We made it! We’ve hit that time of the year when we can officially start thinking about spring clothing again. If you’re starting to get sick of slipping on your puffer every day, rest easy knowing that moto jacket weather is just around the corner!

Faux-leather moto jackets are timeless fashion finds that can suit such a wide range of personal styles — and they simply look good on everyone. We’re definitely in full support of everyone owning a black one, but why stop there when you could go for other shades too? Just imagine the compliments you’ll receive when you step out in the pink version of this Fahsyee jacket!

Get the Fahsyee Faux-Leather Moto Jacket for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This moto jacket is made from a smooth, high-quality faux leather that’s both water-repellent and windproof, making it a nice choice for a breezy spring day. It has a zip-up opening down the center, plus small zip pockets on either side of the chest for a cool, edgy accent. There are side pockets too!

This jacket also has a standing, single-button collar, long sleeves and a straight hem that hips around the hip. We obviously fell hard and fast for this light pink version, but you could also grab this style in black, brown, white or camel. The Amazon page has other different takes on the design available as well!

You can go completely casual by wearing this jacket over a simple tee, jeans and sneakers, or you can try trading the tee for a cami and the sneakers for heels for a night out. You could also wear it over a mini bodycon dress, or even a flowier midi dress. It’s ready for daytime, nighttime — all times!

For under $50, this jacket is a fantastic deal. You’ll even get free shipping on Amazon Prime! It has so many reviews too with shoppers singing its praises. Don’t you love buying something you just know you’re going to love at first try-on?

