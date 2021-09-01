Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite time of year is finally here! It’s officially September, and fall is right around the corner. While we appreciate all that summer has to offer, we’re eagerly awaiting cooler weather to kick in so we can embrace fall fashion. Let the layering begin! Sweaters, scarves and shackets, oh my!

As excited as we are to shop for some brand-new styles, we’re a little overwhelmed by the vast selection out there. Luckily for Us, Amazon has helped narrow down the search once again. Staples by The Drop is the ultimate destination for curated wardrobe must-haves. We rounded up some of our favorite finds for fall so you don’t have to endlessly scroll through options online. From shoes to sweaters, this is your one-stop shop for the season’s cutest looks.

This Lace-Trimmed Camisole

Looking for the perfect top for date night? We’re seriously obsessed with this silky lace-trimmed tank. And since the cami comes in a variety of colors, you can switch it up. We’re currently crushing on the Dark Olive and Tortoise Shell shades for fall. Pair this romantic top with high-waisted jeans and a blazer or leather jacket for an easy ensemble. This look will be love at first sight!

This Puff-Sleeve Dress

We’re a sucker for puff sleeves, and this mini delivers. Go for a pretty pop of color with Blue and Ultramarine Green, or keep it classic with the crisp White. Oh, and did we mention this dress has pockets? Score. Embrace the end of summer with this breezy beauty, or add some tights and heeled booties for a cute fall ‘fit.

These Snakeskin Boots

Take a walk on the wild side with these fierce snakeskin boots. They’re sassy, stylish and surprisingly comfortable. Spice up an LBD or a neutral sweater and jeans with these animal print boots — and prepare to turn heads.

This Cropped Hoodie

Elevate your loungewear with this soft stretched sweatshirt. The balloon sleeves give this wardrobe staple some extra charm, and the cropped cut is so chic. Who knew a hoodie could be this fashion-forward? We can’t wait to rock this look in rain or shine.

These Sweater Joggers

At this point, we basically forgot how to wear jeans. ‘Tis the season to curl up with these cozy loose-fit joggers. One shopper even called them the “comfiest pants [they] own”! A sweater in the form of pants? We’re in.

This Cable-Knit Sweater

Picture this: you’re in a rush, and you have to quickly assemble a cute outfit before conquering all of the tasks on your checklist. You throw on a pair of jeans, but you still need the perfect top. That’s where this top-rated sweater comes in. In shades of off-white, light blue and camel, this cropped pullover is a closet staple that works with any outfit. You’ll keep reaching for this super soft sweater all year long.

This Sleeveless Sweater Dress

With a scoop neck, side slit and thick fabric, this knit tank midi is flexible and figure-flattering. The Earth tone was made to be worn with other neutrals in fall, and the Desert Sage is a dream for spring or summer. Add some sandals, booties or heels for a major fashion moment!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!